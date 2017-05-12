Zoo Crew: Gray Rat Snake

Rebekah Daniels joined us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to a Gray Rat Snake. The gray rat snake is the longest snake in North America.

They are excellent climbers, able to climb trees and scale brick walls. As the weather warms up, residents of Birmingham may tend to find snakes in their yards. Snakes play an important role in maintaining the ecosystem by reducing the number of mice, rats, and more. If you encounter a snake, it is best to leave the snake alone. Do not harass or threaten a snake, but rather observe from a safe distance. Be familiar with the types of snakes that live in your area.

To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to www.birminghamzoo.com.

