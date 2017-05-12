Tuscaloosa native representing Alabama in Miss USA 2017

Tuscaloosa-area native Baylee Smith will represent Alabama on a national stage Sunday evening in the Miss USA 2017 pageant, which will air on WBRC FOX6 News.



The 20-year-old Troy University student decided to enter the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the urging of her sister Kelsey, just three weeks before the pageant date. It was Smith’s first time to enter the competition, and she ended up winning the title.



Smith says she is proud to represent Alabama in the national spotlight, and has had countless new experiences and opportunities as Miss Alabama USA.



As a high school student, Smith tried to get an anti-bullying license plate produced in Alabama. Smith is majoring in education in college, and feels strongly about the problem of bullying. Smith believes winning the Miss USA title would give her a platform to bring attention to the issue.



“I think it's really important to, if you win, know what you want to do with the title,” Smith said. “And that's ultimately what I would want to do with the title. Being in a classroom, I will face that almost every day. So I think that's really important for me to bring awareness to it and teach people what to do if that situation came up.”



Smith also believes success in the pageant depends upon more than just looks.



“There are tons of pretty girls in a pageant, but they really care about what they're doing and what they're passionate about and who they really are, and they can be confident and show that.”



Smith’s older sister, Kelsey Varallo, is excited to travel to Las Vegas to see Baylee in the pageant.



“I know that she’s perfect for exactly everything that she’s got to come," Varallo said. "I’m so excited for her, and I know that she’ll represent Alabama well.”



Miss USA 2017 airs from Las Vegas on WBRC FOX6 News Sunday at 7 p.m.

