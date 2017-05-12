BBJ: Top Local Stories - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BBJ: Top Local Stories

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)

Mike talked with Michael Seale from the Birmingham Business Journal. They discussed a court ruling that could have major impact on the state and the future of the historic credit and what this bill means for Birmingham.

For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly