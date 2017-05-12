Alabama's largest in-water boat show and festival returns next weekend, May 19-20!

The Seventh Annual Logan Martin LakeFest will be held at Lakeside Park in Pell City! Last Year's Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show drew thousands of visitors out to the beautiful shores of Logan Martin Lake at Pell City Lakeside Park.

Hundreds of vendors shared their wares while the public enjoyed a free day of sun, music, boats, and fun.

The Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show will take place May 19 from noon until 9pm and May 20 from 9 a.m until 9 p.m. This event is free to all who attend.

LakeFest was started to celebrate and promote one of the area's greatest natural resources, Logan Martin Lake. The event also helps raise money for local charities. There will be raffle giveaways every hour on the hour that LakeFest is open. LakeFest will be held at Pell City Lakeside Park - 2801 Stemley Bridge Rd, Cropwell, AL 35054.

For more information, visit www.loganmartinlakefest.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.