Mickey's Weather Kid: Kam

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

It was great to have Kam as Mickey's Weather Kid on Good Day Alabama Friday morning.

Kam, 6, has three puppies and a cat and wants to be a soccer player when he grows up.

His mom says he likes to sing and dance.

