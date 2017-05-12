Car Check-Up

Time to look at your car and make sure it's ready for summer. Everyone will be planning summer trips soon, but you will want to make sure your car is ready for the road trip.

8 Tips To Keeping Your Car Safely On The Road:

Clean Windshield: Make sure your windshield is cleaned often for safety – if you have a chip in your windshield that is larger than a quarter you will mostly likely need to replace the entire windshield – don't wait for a crack to spread across the glass.

Oil: Make sure to change your oil every 3,000 miles, make sure your oil level is full and that the oil is clean – that is what minimizes friction and engine wear.

Tire Pressure: Tire pressure affects your braking and handling, it can prolong the life of your tires and help gas conservation. TPMS – most vehicles will let you know if your tire pressure is significantly low. Pay attention to this notification.

Belts and Hoses: Visually check your belts and hoses regularly..look for cracks/sponginess in hoses.

Coolant: Never check the coolant when your engine is hot. Low coolant is the #1 cause of vehicle breakdowns – check for coolant leaks. Keeping the cooling system serviced extends the life of your vehicle. Without coolant your vehicle could leave you stranded.

Wiper Blades: Check the blades for dry rot regularly – the sun will dry them out and normal use will wear them out – check these before you NEED them.

Cabin Air Filter: This filter works like the air filter in your home; check this filter regularly to keep allergens and pollutants at bay.

Keep Maintenance Logs: Don't have time? Uses apps to keep all of your service records

