Grouper Sandwich with Remoulade Slaw



Remoulade Slaw:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup ketchup

1/4 cup Creole mustard

3/4 cup finely chopped pickles

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons grated lemon rind

1 tablespoon grated onion

1 dash Tabasco hot sauce

2 cups shredded green cabbage

½ cup shredded purple cabbage

¼ cup peeled and grated carrot

FISH:

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 tablespoon butter

4 6-ounce white-fleshed Gulf fish such as grouper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 lime

1 ripe avocado peeled, seeded and sliced

4 soft yeast buns, toasted

Directions:

Whisk together mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, pickles, lemon juice, lemon zest, onion and hot sauce. In a separate bowl combine the cabbages and carrots. Spoon ¼ cup of the remoulade sauce mixture over the slaw and toss well. Add more sauce if needed. Cover slaw mixture and chill until ready to serve. Refrigerate and reserve remaining remoulade sauce for another use.

Fish preparation:

Heat the canola oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the fish on both sides with salt and the pepper.

Add the fish skin-side down to the hot oil and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until the fish loosens easily from the pan. Turn the fillets and cook an additional 1 to 2 minutes or until fish is cooked through and flakes easily when tested with a fork. Squeeze lime over the tops of the cooked fish. Top toasted buns with cooked fish, ½ cup each of the slaw mixture and one-fourth of the avocado slices.

