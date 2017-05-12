FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible today

FIRST ALERT: We continue to see a chance of rain and thunderstorms for our area today.

This morning began with quiet conditions, with the bulk of rainfall still in Mississippi. At 4:30 a.m. the rain began pushing into Lamar county in far west Alabama.

Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms primarily developing in the late morning to afternoon and evening hours today. While we could see a few isolated strong storms with heavy rain and winds over 30 miles per hour, a widespread outbreak of severe storms is not likely with this system. Please be careful if you're out driving where the rain is falling, as it's been awhile since we've seen substantial rainfall. Residual oil on the roadways will likely rise to the surface making for slick roadways.

Most of the heavier pockets of rain should move to our east tonight, but we could see some light rain and cloud cover through Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon should be very pleasant with clearing skies and highs in the 70s.

Mother's Day 2017 should be an awesome weather day. Look for mostly sunny skies, morning temperatures in the upper 50s and highs near 84.

Mostly clear skies take us into next week with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs in the 80s to low 90s.

