12 forgotten military grave markers finally given to families

Twelve fallen soldiers are forever recognized for serving our country.

Decades ago, their military grave markers were never placed on their graves. We worked all week to track down family members of these fallen veterans so they can finally get the recognition they deserve.

Anthony Underwood found the 12 markers in a building that was bought by an organization he is apart of. The building use to be used as storage for different businesses, one of which was a funeral home.

After the funeral home went out of business, they just left them there. When Underwood started looking for family of the veterans they belonged to, we jumped right in to help.

Thanks to a story we ran on the 12 markers, we found five of the families they belonged to and as for the rest, we called in Quincey Whitehead who is the Cemetery Director of Alabama National Cemetery.

"Being a veteran, this is personal to me so whatever we can do to make sure that things are corrected and made right that is what we will do," Whitehead explained.

We found out, after speaking with family, that all the grave markers came from the same cemetery.

Betty Wilson Moore picked up her late husband’s marker after waiting for decades.

"Nobody heard anything from them. Don't know what happened, still today don't know what happened," Moore explained.

The funeral home went out of business and they had no way to contact them.

"Well, about 25 years actually. He was buried in 92. That’s a long time," Moore recalled.

Jerome Johnson picked up his dad’s, brother’s and uncle’s markers and he said he had no clue where they were supposed to get them.

"At first, I thought they had not recognized them," he admitted.

Now, he knows that they were and the national cemetery wants the rest of the families to know that as well.

"We will identify the next of kin and the cemetery where the marker should go," Whitehead stated.

So now every time someone walks by these graves, they will understand the sacrifice and service these people gave during their life.

