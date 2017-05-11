FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms likely Friday PM

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances will climb Friday - especially during the afternoon. We will begin to see some showers and storms during the afternoon - especially for areas west of I-65.

J-P doesn't really see much of a severe or even strong storm threat with this system. The threat for strong storms will remain very isolated with the possibility of a few storms producing winds over 30mph and some small hail. For most of us, the threat will mainly be rain through the evening hours. Some of the heavier rain will likely fall after sunset.

It is possible we could see some rain and clouds linger through at least 10am Saturday. The best chances for these lingering clouds will be for areas east of I-65. If you have Saturday outdoor plans, the weather should be fantastic during the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the mid 70s.

Mother's Day Forecast: We'll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the 80s. There is no rain in the forecast.

Next Week: The forecast looks mostly sunny throughout much of the week with temperatures in the 80s. The longer range forecast looks warm with above average temperatures.

