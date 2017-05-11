Niche's 2017 Safest Suburbs in Alabama

Check out this list compiled by Niche.com of the safest suburbs in the state of Alabama:
https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/rankings/suburbs/safest/s/alabama/
School lunch officials in Jefferson and Shelby county understand the need for an anti-shaming bill involving payment for lunch programs.
A woman was arrested after video shows a daycare worker apparently grabbing a child by the arm and slinging her back down to the floor.
An estimated $320,000 worth of marijuana and marijuana oil is off the streets thanks to a recent raid by Shelby County Drug Enforcement officers.
Just enter your name on one website, and personal details about your life pops up.
For all of us who drive Interstate 65 - help is on the way.
