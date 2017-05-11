What's Right With Our Schools: 3 students who made a pact to get through school together get a big surprise

Three young men from the University of Alabama are in New York ahead of Friday's big banquet honoring the authors of the book, "The PACT." It was written by three doctors who share their struggles growing up in the inner city of New Jersey and their promise to each other to stay in school to reach their goals.

Even when things got tough, Doctors Sampson Davis, Rameck Hunt and George Jenkins held each other accountable, willing each other to reach their goal of becoming doctors.

"It became a healthy competition between the three of us. We were not trying to outdo each other. I used to check with Rameck and check for George to make sure the guys were on board, but even more important than that they checked for themselves," said Davis.

The young men from Alabama, Brendan Jones, Trent McMullen and Brian Rodgers were all students at Restoration Academy when their AP math teacher encouraged them to read the book.

All three read it over the summer and had several discussions about it with their math teacher. Finally, they made their own pact. Not only were these three inspired, they all got perfect scores on their AP exams and are attending the University of Alabama.

Our camera was rolling for a special surprise when Davis Skyped into a conference room at UA to tell the students he was proud of them.

"How often do you hear about young men sticking together for pursing something that is academic? You guys are breaking the stereotype and not becoming a statistic, and you are doing all the right things and you obviously you are there for one another, and that's what we did. The beauty about what you guys are doing is that there are so many blessings that are waiting for you that you can't see right now," said Davis.

One of those blessings is already happening. The students will get to meet all three of the doctors face-to-face at a special Gala on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.