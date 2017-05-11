GM extending warranties

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started a probe last month after getting 128 complaints about low-beam headlight failures. The investigation could lead to expansion of previous recalls.



GM notified dealers on Tuesday that it would guarantee headlight control modules for 12 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first. The module can fail when exposed to engine heat.



GM says it's cooperating with the investigation. Vehicles getting the added warranty include certain 2006 to 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazers and GMC Envoys, the 2006 Buick Rainier, GMC Envoy XL, Chevrolet Trailblazer EXT, the 2006 and 2008 Pontiac Grand Prixb and the 2006 to 2008 Buick LaCrosse.

