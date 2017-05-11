Shelby Co drug officers seize $320K worth of marijuana; just one of several busts in recent weeks

An estimated $320,000 worth of marijuana and marijuana oil is off the streets thanks to a recent raid by Shelby County Drug Enforcement officers.

"Some local community members had called in and complained of suspicious vehicles coming and going and the suspicion of drug sales," said Lt. Clay Hammac, Commander of the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Anonymous tips paved the way for officers to get a search warrant and eventually arrest 47-year old Jason Patrick Center.

Investigators say he was harvesting weed in his home.

"This person had invested great time and energy, time and money, and resources into this grow operation," said Hammac.

This is just the latest bust by the task force. Last week, they conducted numerous other raids and recovered various other drugs including meth and heroin.

"We've been extremely busy," said Hammac. "So, we certainly felt proud and accomplished to remove those dangerous drugs off the street."

As for this most recent incident, while it was marijuana Hammac contends that's often what starts people down the wrong path.

"It's not 'cliche.' It certainly is true in saying that marijuana is a gateway drug and there are plenty of criminal statistics that would support that," he said.

