Web site shows personal information to all who check

Just enter your name on one website and personal details about your life pop up.

The website is Truepeoplesearch.com and it contains a lot of information you most likely don't want just anyone to be able access. Things like your current address, previous addresses, phone numbers, family members, email addresses and more.

WBRC had one of our producers look up his information. He found his current address, six previous addresses, some dating back to high school, and relatives.

We spoke with a law enforcement official who say the information on this sight is not illegal, but obtained through public records. It just puts it all into one sight.

Still, it would be easily accessible for criminals. So, if you'd like to have this information removed, here's how you do it:

Click on the privacy setting at the bottom of the home page, you'll find an option to have your records removed.

Within a day, that information should no longer be accessible. But if it is, there is also a place where you can contact the company to make further requests.

