Woman arrested after disturbing video surfaces

A woman was arrested after video shows a daycare worker apparently grabbing a child by the arm and slinging her back down to the floor.

Her parents took a picture of the child's arms showing bruises and marks. It all allegedly happened at a daycare housed in Bethel Baptist Church in Moody.

Video obtained by WBRC also shows the minutes leading up to the main incident, where the same daycare worker apparently led the child back to another part of the room by the arm. The girl appears to grab at it afterward.

"My clients assumed that the daycare facility that they put their children in would do no harm," said Ezra Jordan, who represents the child's family in any potential civil matters stemming from the encounter. "My client will leave no stone unturned and they will do whatever it takes to make sure this happens to no other child."

Police later arrested Ashleigh Brook Guin and charged her with willful abuse of a child. She's since been released on a $2,500 bond.

Guin was unable to be reached for comment and it's unclear if she has an attorney.

The video obtained by WBRC later shows the caregiver apparently saying something to a colleague. That woman then walks over to check on the girl.

According to a police report, the other woman in the video told officers Guin asked her to "look at the child's arm." She also stated that it appeared to her, Guin grabbed the child with "more force than was necessary."

"Our greatest concern is for the privacy and safety of all children in our care. We cannot comment at this time," said Bethel Baptist Pastor Josh Burnham.

The child's parents referred our interview request to Jordan. However, they did state in an email that it "is a very troubling time for us."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.