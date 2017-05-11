Anti-lunch shaming bill aims to remove stigma from 'free lunch'

School lunch officials in Jefferson and Shelby county understand the need for an anti-shaming bill involving payment for lunch programs.

Last year at Gardendale Elementary a student was sent home with a stamp on his arm saying "I need lunch money." The school sought to inform parents they were behind on paying for school lunches but after a complaint the principal dropped the stamp.

"Once there was a concern, she immediately corrected that situation but the intention was not to cause any kind of ramifications but simply notify that child," Sonja Anthony with the Jefferson County Child Nutrition Program said.

Shelby County Schools reacted quickly last week on this issue. A Facebook post from Shelby County, Kentucky with a sign ”No Money No Food.” Many thought this applied to Shelby County schools in Alabama and the school system had to send out notices it did not apply to their system or lunch program. "It's kind of upsetting. It's not our school. If a child doesn't have money at our schools, we take care of them and feed kids in need," Nathan Hayes, Coordinator with the Shelby Co. Child Nutrition Program said.

A bill is in Congress called the Anti-Lunch Shaming Act. It bans the use of stamps, wristbands, or even forcing students to work for lunches if there is a money issue. Both Jefferson and Shelby county school systems use alternative methods of notifying parents. "We still send out notification letters to parents but in addition to that we in the past few years have an online payment system," Anthony said.

School systems in Jefferson County and Shelby County are in agreement with the intent of this legislation and that is not to stigmatize students.

