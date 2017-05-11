Family of Fairfield fire chief killed in car accident files wrongful death suit

The family of Fairfield Fire Chief Kevin Sutton, who died in a car accident on Interstate 59 on April 30, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the operator of the 18-wheeler involved in the accident.

Sutton was tragically killed when an 18-wheeler traveling southbound on I-59 crossed the median and collided with Sutton's vehicle.

According to attorneys with Fuston, Petway, & French LLP, the complaint was filed in the Jefferson County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Attorneys say the 18-wheeler was owned and operated by Peterson Industrial, Inc.

The following statement was released by the attorneys on behalf of the family:

The Sutton family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone across the community, state and country for their thoughts, prayers and support during this most difficult time. The void left in our lives is incomprehensible as a result of the loss of Kevin, a wonderful husband, father and friend to many. We thank everyone for the outpouring of love, respect and honor shown to Kevin. Please continue to pray for our family and especially for our daughter.

An attempt to reach Peterson Industrial, Inc. for comment was not successful. If we receive comment from them. we'll add it here.

