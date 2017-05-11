Template - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Gov. Ivey directs ALDOT to expand I-65 to 6 lanes in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

For all of us who drive Interstate 65 - help is on the way.

Governor Kay Ivey has directed the Alabama Department of Transportation to expand a portion of I-65 in north Shelby County to six lanes.

It's a three and a half-mile stretch between Alabaster and Pelham.\

The governor says it's all about boosting economic development.

