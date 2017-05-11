Senior Appreciation Day held at Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa

People in West Alabama showed seniors from the area that they are appreciated.



The West Alabama Area Agency on Aging hosted Senior Appreciation Day at the Bryant Conference Center on Thursday.



A capacity crowd of more than 950 people showed up!

Individuals 60 years old and older from several West Alabama areas were invited to enjoy free fun, games and food.

It was all part of celebrating May as Older Americans Month.

Pam McDaniel, Director of the West Alabama Agency on Aging, says that people over 60 make up about 18 percent of the area's population.

"So it's a time set aside to recognize the older members of our community and show them how much they've done in their lives," McDaniel said.

