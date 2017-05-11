Deputies: Man, woman use stolen SUV to steal mower, trailer

A man and woman are behind bars in Jefferson County after allegedly stealing a utility trailer and lawn mower from a home on Old Springville Road in Clay.

Deputies identified the suspects as 34-year-old Donna Marie Duke, of Hanceville, and 31-year-old Thomas Lacy, Jr., of Warrior.

Deputies learned of the theft while it was still in progress in the 6600 block of Old Springville Road at 6 a.m. Wednes. Investigators learned the suspects were a white male and white female who hooked the trailer and mower to the rear of a blue SUV.

The description was relayed to other deputies in the area. One deputy saw the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

When the suspects didn't stop, a chase began. The trailer and mower became disconnected from the SUV and was left behind in the road.

Investigators continued the chase until the suspect crashed into a power pole. The suspects tried to run away but deputies quickly captured them.

The sheriff's office later learned the SUV had been reported stolen in Blount County on May 9.

Duke had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, public intoxication and criminal trespassing charges. Deputies say additional charges against her are pending.

She's expected to be charged with theft of property, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

Lacy's charges are also pending and are expected to be theft of property, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment as well. Police have not released his mugshot.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.