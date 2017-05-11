FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms arrive Friday PM

You may have noticed a few more clouds Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s. While we won't break any records, the temperatures are a bit warmer than average for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies this evening with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances will remain very low Friday morning.

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances will climb through the afternoon. We will begin to see some showers and storms during the afternoon - especially for areas west of I-65. J-P doesn't see much of a severe or even strong storm threat with this system. The threat for strong storms will remain very isolated with the possibility of a few storms producing winds over 30mph and some small hail. For most of us, the threat will mainly be rain through the evening hours. He thinks some of the heavier rain will fall after sunset.

It is possible we could see some rain and clouds linger through at least 10am Saturday. The best chances for these lingering clouds will be for areas east of I-65. If you have Saturday outdoor plans, the weather should be fantastic during the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the mid 70s.

Mother's Day Forecast: We'll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the 80s. There is no rain in the forecast.

Next Week: The forecast looks mostly sunny throughout much of the week with temperatures in the 80s. The longer range forecast looks warm with above average temperatures.

