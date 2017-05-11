Oola crew stops at Gardendale HS during 50 state tour

The Oola crew stopped by Gardendale High School on Wednesday as part of their Oola Dream Tour.

Oola is a lifestyle based on a bestselling book "Oola for Women." The author says Oola is a state of awesomeness when your life is balanced.

On Wednesday, the crew passed out stickers at Gardendale High School for students to write their hopes and dreams on. Then the students stick them on a Volkswagen Bus.

"Let's grab a sharpie and put down one dream If one person can change, then they can inspire someone else. That's how we think we're going to change the world with one word: Oola," a member of the crew said.

The Oola guys are traveling to all 50 states spreading awesome balance and Oola along the way.

