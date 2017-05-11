Third time the charm for Pelham soccer team?

Will the third time be the charm for the Pelham boys soccer team? That's what coach Patrick McDonald and his players are hoping for. "We have nine starters where this is their third time going to the final four," McDonald says. "For a coach that's what you want. Familiarity. We know our opponents and it's just a matter of executing once we get there."

The Panthers have come up short in Huntsville the last two years. Now with all those starters returning for another shot at the state title there seems to be a feeling of all or nothing among the players. "We have a lot seniors. It's our third time. We have experience," Pelham senior Jose Jimenez says. "It's a disappointment when we don't win because we work so hard and we know we have the talent to win."

Pelham has never won a state title in boys soccer so this would be a huge milestone for this program. "If we make it that far it would be history for us so it would be real exciting to do that," Pelham senior striker Edwuin Patricio says.

Pelham faces off against Daphne Friday at 11 a.m. The winner of that match will play the winner of the Carver-Birmingham vs. Cullman match on Saturday for the state championship.

