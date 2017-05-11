Birmingham police charge man with murder following shooting on 15th Court N.

Birmingham police have arrested and charged Tavares Taylor, 30, with murder.

Taylor shot and killed 35-year-old Randall Brown on April 5 in the 3300 block of 15th Court North.

Police responded to the shooting where they found Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.

Taylor is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $400,000 bond.

