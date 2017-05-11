Man arrested in Etowah Co. for possessing approximately 200 marijuana plants

Authorities arrested a man following a foot chase through his marijuana growing operation, according to Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

Police say Randy Neil Moore, 35, has been charged with one count of first-degree possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and attempting to elude.

A deputy attempted to speak with Moore, who fled from police on May 9. Moore was found walking in the 3000 block of Brown Avenue, according to police. Moore fled again, this time around his residence, and the chase ended near the roadway.

The deputy discovered multiple marijuana plants outside Moore's residence. Drug Task Force Agent Jeremy Lasseter arrived at the residence and located approximately 200 marijuana plants, according to police.

Moore is an alleged excessive force victim. Police say he did get prompt medical care.

Police say Moore was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on $25,000 bond for possession of marijuana and $1,500 property bond for resisting arrest and attempting to elude. Moore was out on bond for drug trafficking and manufacturing a controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.