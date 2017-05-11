More warnings from Tuscaloosa County officers to lock car doors

In Tuscaloosa County, there are more warnings from law enforcement to watch out for car burglars. And in most of the cases, the thieves aren’t

actually having to break in. Law enforcement officers across the county say more than 80 percent of car burglary cases involve unlocked cars.

This week, Northport Police say car burglars have hit neighborhoods off Highway 43. Out of 10 thefts in one area, a department spokesperson says nine of the vehicles were unlocked.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy says car burglaries are on the rise right now. “You've got individuals in a car, and they're d ropping them off where driveways are close to each other, and they're just running down and checking doors and grabbing whatever is of value,” Abernathy said. “It's going to be three to four people in a vehicle, typically, going and doing this thing. It probably amounts to 10 different little groups doing this.”



Abernathy encourages residents to call for extra patrols in their neighborhood if they notice anything suspicious. He says his office has had some success making arrests, and they need citizen information to make more arrests. “If you see anything that you think is suspicious what so ever, call us, and let us address that. Because what you see may actually be what solves that crime for us.”

Officers also say in the rare cases of forced entry, an item of value in the car is usually in plain view.



Officers say they are working the cases, but they do ask citizens to protect themselves by locking their car doors.



Tuscaloosa Police Department has also recently warned citizens of a high number of burglaries involving unlocked vehicles.

