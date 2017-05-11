FIRST ALERT: Hot & dry weather prevails Thursday, storms still likely Friday

We will continue to see scattered clouds Thursday and temperatures rising into the middle 80s. Tonight looks warm and muggy with areas of patchy fog and mostly-cloudy skies.



FIRST ALERT FRIDAY STORMS: Shower and storm coverage on Friday morning and afternoon will average around 30 percent. Rain and storm coverage during the evening hours will be highest at 80 percent. It will be tough to enjoy outdoor plans during the evening hours due to the higher chance of rain and storms. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible. Primary risks include strong wind gusts and half-inch to one-inch hail.



MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Saturday starts off mostly cloudy and we will keep a slight shower chance in the forecast for areas south of I-20. Skies clear in the afternoon hours, breezy and temperatures warming into the upper 70s. Mother’s Day looks superb with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s.



NEXT WEEK: A hot and dry pattern develops next week. Highs in the upper 80s and even lower 90s will be common.



Tracking our next rain maker on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

