Northport City Councilman Dennis Hambright dies

Northport's mayor says City Councilman Dennis Hambright died Thursday morning.
Mayor Donna Aaron says Northport Fire Rescue found him unresponsive in his home.
This was Hambright's first year on the city council. He represented District 1.
Hambright unseated incumbent councilwoman Judy Hayes in a runoff election last October.
