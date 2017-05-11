Northport City Councilman Dennis Hambright dies - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Northport City Councilman Dennis Hambright dies

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Dennis Hambright (Source: City of Northport FB page) Dennis Hambright (Source: City of Northport FB page)
NORTHPORT, AL (WBRC) -

Northport's mayor says City Councilman Dennis Hambright died Thursday morning.

Mayor Donna Aaron says Northport Fire Rescue found him unresponsive in his home. 

This was Hambright's first year on the city council. He represented District 1.

Hambright unseated incumbent councilwoman Judy Hayes in a runoff election last October.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly