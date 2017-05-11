Kid Outdoors

Kidz Outdoors is a non-profit that takes ALL kids on hunting and fishing trips. It raises money for "Dream Hunts" which takes sick kids and children with special needs on the "Dream Hunts." The event is this Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Soggy Bottom Lodge in Linden. Carol Clark and her husband founded Kidz Outdoor six years ago in Hueytown. There are chapters all across the southeast including Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. Carol joins us to discuss Saturday's event. Former Alabama football players will be on hand because of the connection between the Soggy Bottom Lodge owner's connection with the University of Alabama. Last year Kidz Outdoors raised $43,000 and was able to donate $10,000 to children's of Alabama this year. F more information, visit www.kidzoutdoors.org.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.