The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation is excited to announce our 14th Annual Motherwalk 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run at Homewood Central Park. Motherwalk is a celebration of our survivors and a way to honor the memory of the many women we have lost to ovarian cancer. Friends and families come together dressed in teal in honor and in memory of these courageous women for a fun walk/run and community event. This family-friendly event will feature the 5k walk/run, 1 Mile Fun Run, live music, food, and a kid's zone. The 14th Annual Motherwalk 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run is this Saturday, May 13th with the 5K beginning at 8 a.m. and the 1 Mile Fun Run beginning at 9 a.m. The 5K All Ages is free to Ovarian cancer survivors and $35 for everyone else. The Fun Run is free for Ovarian cancer survivors; $35 for adults, and $20 for kids 12 & younger. You can register online or walk-up the morning of the race. It will be at Homewood Central Park, 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL 35209.

The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization started in January of 2004 by Lori Livingston who lost her mother, Norma Livingston to ovarian cancer. Norma was a healthy, active 65-year-old woman who was rarely sick and very proactive about her health. When the diagnosis was finally made, Norma had stage 4 ovarian cancer. She endured nine hours of surgery, countless rounds of chemotherapy and experimental drugs…thirteen months later she passed away and left three wonderful daughters behind. Lori decided to make a difference in the fight against ovarian cancer and hence the foundation was started to prevent others from losing their loved ones from this deadly disease.

The mission of the NLOCF is to raise funds for ovarian cancer research through various events and opportunities and to increase awareness about the risks, symptoms, and treatments of this disease. Each year in the United States more than 21,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer and about 13,000 women die of the disease. There is no early detection test for ovarian cancer and as a result only 19 percent of women are diagnosed in the early stages. When ovarian cancer is detected early, before it has spread beyond the ovaries, more than 90 percent of women will survive longer than five years. For additional information and to register, visit www.motherwalk.com.

