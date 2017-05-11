Jeh Jeh Live: Day Out with Thomas

All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine™ is set to roll into the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum for Day Out With Thomas™ on May 12-14, 20-21, 2017! Take a ride with everybody's favorite #1 engine, Thomas the Tank Engine, and enjoy Thomas-themed activities at the Imagination Station, including temporary tattoos and hands-on arts and crafts. Have your photo taken with Sir Topham Hatt and enjoy Storytelling, Inflatable Bounce House, Carpet Golf, Bubble Station, Sandbox, Railroad Signal Yard, and Live Music! Day Out With Thomas offers an opportunity for children and their families to experience a train ride with Thomas the Tank Engine™ and to meet Sir Topham Hatt™, the Controller of the Railway. Be sure to stop by the Thomas & Friends Imagination Station with Thomas-themed activities including temporary tattoos. Children can splash around in the bubble station, play an exciting game of mini golf, and much more. Day Out With Thomas is sure to provide a day of memorable, family fun!

Every event features a ride and hours of different activities. Please plan to spend several hours at the event to enjoy all offered activities! Find exclusive - not available in any store- Thomas merchandise in the Gift Tent! Delicious food vendors will be on site. A fun-filled family experience not to be missed so be sure and bring your camera! The Day Out With Thomas™ train ride lasts approximately 25 minutes. Please arrive 1 hour prior to your departure time to pick up your tickets at the Calera Depot, use the restrooms at the Gift Shop, and to get in line at your boarding location. There are plenty of family activities, so come early and spend the day out with Thomas! Tickets include one train ride with Thomas and all attractions for $22 plus processing fee for ages 2 and up. For tickets or more information call 866.468.7630 or visit https://www.hodrrm.org/.

