BLM, local organizations raise money to bail out incarcerated mothers before Mother's Day

Birmingham’s Black Lives Matter chapter and other local organizations such as Greater Birmingham Ministries are seeking donations to bail out incarcerated mothers in time for Mother’s Day.

Donations can be made here.

The effort is a part of National Mama’s Bail Out Day, according to the donation website.

Donations are also being collected in cities such as Montgomery, Atlanta, Memphis, Durham, Oakland, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and St. Petersburg.

“National Mama’s Bail Out Day will give incarcerated mothers an opportunity to spend Mother’s Day with their families, build community through gatherings that highlight the impact of inhuman and destructive bail practices on our communities,” the national website says.

For more information on Mama’s Bail Out Day actions, visit nomoremoneybail.org.

