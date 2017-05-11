BLM, local organizations raise money to bail out incarcerated mothers before Mother's Day

We will continue to see scattered clouds Thursday and temperatures rising into the middle 80s.More >>
Northport's mayor says City Councilman Dennis Hambright died Thursday morning.More >>
Birmingham police say a pedestrian was hit by a Max bus Thursday morning on I-59 North.More >>
Birmingham’s Black Lives Matter chapter and other local organizations such as Greater Birmingham Ministries are seeking donations to bail out incarcerated mothers in time for Mother’s Day.More >>
There’s a way you can honor your mom with flowers this Mother’s Day, and support families in West Alabama with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.More >>
