Firefighters to deliver Mother's Day flowers in Tuscaloosa area Friday

There’s a way you can honor your mom with flowers this Mother’s Day and support families in West Alabama with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Off-duty Northport firefighters will deliver Mother’s Day arrangements on Friday, May 12, and all delivery fees and tips will go to The Finn & Quinley Infant and Children’s Fund. The fund supports babies in the DCH Neonatal Intensive Care Units.

To place an order, contact Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe at (205) 758-3065 or visit tuscaloosaflowershoppe.com.



Finn and Quinley McInerney were born in 2004 and lived eight days. They spent those eight days in the NICU at DCH Northport. During their stay, the McInerney family was touched by the dedication of the NICU staff.

The McInerneys also realized the need for support for NICU families, many of whom have extended hospital stays. Today, The Finn & Quinley Fund goes to help families and also to purchase new equipment for the NICU.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.