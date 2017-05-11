Pedestrian hit by Max bus on I-59 N

Birmingham police say a pedestrian was hit by a Max bus around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on I-59 North.

The accident happened just before the Oporto-Madrid exit. Police say the victim is in serious condition.

A Max bus official says two people were sleeping in a car and one of them got out, wandered into traffic and was hit by the bus.

There were no passengers on the bus. The bus driver was not hurt.

