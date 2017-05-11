FIRST ALERT: Some isolated strong storms possible Friday

We begin Thursday morning with overcast skies and a few scattered light showers moving through Alabama's northern tier of counties.

Look for variably cloudy skies today, with just a 10 percent chance of rain for the rest of us. Highs will again be in the upper 80s with southwest wind at 5-10 miles per hour.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows near 65 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

FIRST ALERT: Friday brings chance of rain and thunderstorms to our area, but I'm only expecting an isolated strong storm or two. We could see a period of brief heavy rainfall along with some strong wind gusts. Some small hail is possible at times as well. Expect highs tomorrow near 78 degrees and southwest winds near 5-10 mph.

We could see a few light showers remaining into east Alabama early Saturday morning, look for decreasing clouds for Saturday afternoon and highs in the mid-70s.

Mother's Day looks like it will be beautiful. Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs in the mid-80s

Lots of sunshine and very warm air take us into our next workweek. Expect early morning temperatures in the 60s with highs in the 80s to even the low 90s.

