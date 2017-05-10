UPDATE: 2 people under arrest after teen shot at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

Two people are now under arrest in connection with a shooting in Tuscaloosa that left a teenager in critical condition.

Homicide detectives confirm the victim is an 18-year-old male.

It happened Wednesday in the the parking lot at the Grand at Rum Creek Apartments.

Police say William Antonio Alvarado, 17, was arrested on Thursday afternoon in connection to the shooting.

Alvarado is charged with attempted murder. He bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail Thursday night.

James Michael Hartley, also 17, was arrested in Kemper County, Mississippi. Authorities say he was taken into custody when deputies responded to a trespassing complaint. He is currently being held in Kemper County Jail awaiting extradition.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video investigators believe Hartley and Alvarado met the victim to complete a drug transaction. The victim was shot by Alvarado and fell to the ground outside the truck, according to authorities.

Police say Hartley was driving the truck and ran over the victim as he and Alvarado left the scene.

Both suspects are being charged as adults.

