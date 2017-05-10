Tuscaloosa PD: Teen shot at the Grand at Rum Creek Apartments

Investigators responded to a shooting in Tuscaloosa that left a teenager in DCH Regional Hospital.

Homicide detectives confirm the victim is an 18-year-old male.

It happened in the parking lot at the Grand at Rum Creek Apartments.

Investigators have obtained an attempted murder warrant on 17-year-old James Michael Hartley.

Another suspect is in custody.

Police are interviewing witnesses.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.