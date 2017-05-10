On Your Side Investigators: Odenville man turns to us for help with moldy apartment

An Odenville renter says he’s been dealing with a moldy apartment for two years with no help from his landlord, so he called our On Your Side Investigators for help.

"There's no gutters or nothing like that, so when it rains it goes directly down and seeps into the walls," Nicholas Dalton said.

Dalton says he sent his landlord pictures of the damage and made repeated calls asking for a fix, but got nothing. Then a few months ago, a leak from an upstairs apartment created new mold in the walls of his roommate’s bathroom.

After weeks with nothing fixed—he called us for help.

“Nothing's been done and we got to a point we didn't know what to do because nothing's getting fixed. So something told me to get in touch with you guys and see if y'all could help out,” Dalton said.

We took his concerns to the landlord’s office in Leeds and were told by office staff the landlord was out of the office but they would pass along our message.

That was on a Friday afternoon and Nicholas says first thing Monday morning he had workers in his apartment tearing out the moldy mess.

“I couldn't believe it,” Dalton said. “It was first thing in the morning, they came and knocked on the door and they got to work.”

Workers replaced both the framing and put up new drywall even a new door--even putting gutters on the exterior of the building for the first time.

“I'm pleased with it,” Dalton said. “I think everybody here's pleased with it. It's actually showing they're trying to do something.”

Workers repaired that black streak above the shower, too. They even went a step further.

If you’re having problems getting your landlord to make needed repairs, here’s a link to the Alabama Renter’s Handbook: http://www.arisecitizens.org/index.php/component/docman/doc_download/212-the-alabama-tenants-handbook?ItemId=44

And here’s the link to Legal resources from the Department of Housing and Urban Development: https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD?src=/states/alabama/renting/tenantrights

