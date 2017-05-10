Body of Chinese JSU student murdered in 1996 still in state morgue

The family of a 1996 murder victim in Calhoun County may finally get her body back for a proper burial.

The body of Zihui Liu, a Jacksonville State University exchange student from China, was found in a wooded area next to Highway 431 in Glencoe back in December 1996. The body of the computer science major was decomposed and had been missing for two months.

In the 20 years since then, her killer - Chen Lee - was indicted in 2005, arrested in 2011, entered a guilty plea in 2015 and with credit for time served, released from prison in 2017.

In that same 20 years, Liu's body has remained in the Montgomery medical lab's morgue at the state Department of Forensic Sciences.

The prosecutor says it's a matter of misunderstanding. "I don't think the family really understood that they could've gotten her body back after the autospy," says Calhoun County assistant district attorney Sheila Field. "Once everything is done and over with the autospy, the remain or body is released to the family."

Field said she didn't even know this until she spoke to Liu's sister at the 2015 sentencing.

The rest of Liu's family lives in her home country of China.

Field then got in touch with Ron Kennette, an assistant director at DFS, who knew exactly where Liu's body was being kept. "Unfortunately this family has been grieving for 20 years, they've not been able to say goodbye, not the mother, nothing," she said. "It's highly unusual, I've never had a case where the body was not buried."

Field says she didn't ask, and the family didn't say, whether Zuhui Liu would be buried in her homeland of China or in the U.S. But she says whatever happens will be "something to give her a final resting place and have a little bit of peace."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.