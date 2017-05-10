AL law makers reaction to FBI director's firing

For some members of the Alabama Congressional Delegation back in their districts when news of James Comey’s firing was reported, it was a matter of gathering information.

“Right now I don’t know enough facts to form an opinion,” U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican from Alabama’s Third District, said following a speech in Montgomery.

“From the news reports I understand it was at the urging of Attorney General Jeff Sessions who I know very well and have confidence in,” Rep. Rogers said.

The man who replaced the Attorney General in the U.S. Senate, Luther Strange, also expressed confidence in Sessions during a FOX News Channel interview.

“I think they did the right thing,” Sen. Strange told FOX News.

Several other members of the delegation provided statements to WBRC:

President Trump has legal authority to terminate the FBI Director and he made the decision to do so under the guidance of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The FBI Director reports to Mr. Rosenstein, who was just confirmed a few weeks ago, and after reviewing the situation Mr. Rosenstein determined Mr. Comey should be removed. ~Rep. Gary Palmer, Republican, Alabama’s Sixth District

For any American concerned about the integrity of our democracy, President Trump’s decision to fire the man leading an investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia should set off an alarm. Our national security is at stake, and President Trump has disempowered the central investigative body leading an inquiry into the matter. In order to get to the bottom of Russia’s attack on our election, we must appoint an independent prosecutor who can restore faith in this investigation. No amount of interference from the White House can put this issue to rest for the American people, only a thorough, independent investigation can do that. ~Rep. Terri Sewell, Democrat, Alabama’s Seventh Congressional District

I think much of the noise being generated right now about the firing of Director Comey can be attributed to partisan politics. In the span of less than a year, most of the Democrats have been against, for, then against again, and as of yesterday, supportive once more of the former FBI director. I trust and respect Attorney General Jeff Sessions and this action came from his recommendation. I think the President will be giving a greater explanation as to the details in the days ahead. ~Rep. Robert Aderholt, Republican, Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District

Regardless of intentions, James Comey made himself into a polarizing political figure that is inconsistent with the role and reputation of the FBI. I am mildly surprised President Obama did not fire Comey during Obama's last two months in office. I concur with President Trump's decision to fire Comey. I pray the new FBI director will be nonpartisan and have a reputation that is beyond reproach. America and the FBI need and deserve no less. ~Rep. Mo Brooks, Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District

Director Comey lost the confidence and trust of the American people, including people on all sides of the political spectrum. I think President Trump made the correct decision to remove him, although I know the decision could have been executed in a way that better-involved Members of Congress. I look forward to President Trump appointing an experienced, unbiased, and capable person to fill this critically important role. ~Rep. Bradley Byrne, Alabama’s First Congressional District

