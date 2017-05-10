Pleasant Grove woman ordered back to jail

It's unclear what led the judge to order Alexandra Laird back to jail, but court records show that her status has now been updated to "fugitive."

Police say the 22-year old Pleasant Grove resident has tested positive for heroin both times she's been pregnant and now has been indicted twice for chemical endangerment of a child. The latest indictment was made public just within the last week.

"I'm not surprised at all. I mean I'm just not surprised," said Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid.

He doesn't know why Laird's bond was revoked, but he did charge her both times for chemical endangerment. Reid said Laird has been in jail so much she knows how to play the system.

"The last time she was here, as soon as she gets in she hurts herself. She 'trips', she falls, she hits her head up against the wall because she knows in a small place like Pleasant Grove we've got to send her to the hospital," he said. "As soon as she gets there she walks away."

Because of her history, Reid feels jail might be the best place for Laird while she awaits trial.

"She's going to continue to do this until she spends some significant time in jail or wants to get clean or unfortunately she overdoses like too many of these young people do," he said.

