Northport Fire and Rescue donates over $3K to Children's Hospital of Birmingham

Northport Fire and Rescue followed through on a promise to help kids fighting cancer.

On Wednesday, firefighters donated a check for more than $3,600 to Children's Hospital of Birmingham.

Last month, three firefighters walked 64 miles from Northport to the hospital to raise money for cancer research.

One firefighter said he didn't want to see anymore children suffer from the disease.

"All these kids that's suffering from that. I see it on Facebook. We have kids here in Tuscaloosa County that go up to Children's Hospital to get treatment and stuff and they don't deserve that," Miguel Jimenez said.

Jimenez participated in the walk while wearing full firefighting gear and an air tank.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.