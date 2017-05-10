Northport Fire and Rescue donates over $3K to Children's Hospital of Birmingham

Birmingham police responded to a deadly shooting on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A lot of time and potentially a lot of tax dollars could be wasted in a battle over redrawing voting lines in Alabama.
Northport Fire and Rescue followed through on a promise to help kids fighting cancer.
You could see a heavy police presence at Brookwood High School Wednesday morning. It was all the result of a threat made against the school.
A bill to provide insurance coverage to parents with children with autism cleared a big hurdle Wednesday.
