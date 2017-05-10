Heavy police presence at Brookwood High after threat

You could see a heavy police presence at Brookwood High School Wednesday morning. It was all the result of a threat made against the school.

Brookwood Police and deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's office were on campus and patrolled around it.

Parents like Lisa Frame were glad security was so visible. "I think they're taking it seriously cause they've got extra police here today," said Frame.

The Tuscaloosa County School System notified authorities Tuesday that a threat had been made against Brookwood High School.

That didn't frighten Frame. She checked her daughter out for part of the day for an appointment, but planned to bring her back before school ended.

"I like that the school contacted the parents and made everybody aware so that they could decide if you want to take chance to send your child to school," Frame explained.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies have asked the public to report any suspicious activity that they see happening around the school.

