National Memorial Day Parade to air on WBRC FOX6

The American Veterans Center is proud to announce its partnership with Raycom Media to carry the television broadcast of the 2017 National Memorial Day Parade on WBRC FOX6. The broadcast will be carried in all 44 Raycom Media markets and air worldwide to our service members watching on American Forces Network. The parade will take place along Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 1:00 PM CT.

The National Memorial Day Parade is a ‘moving timeline of American military history,’ sharing the story of American service and sacrifice from the Revolution to present day conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. An expected crowd of more than a quarter million Americans will line the National Mall to watch thousands of participants, including veterans and active duty military personnel, historical re-enactors, marching bands, musical performers and celebrity supporters of our troops.

Grand Marshals of the 2017 National Memorial Day Parade include Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, acclaimed filmmakers whose iconic films include The Civil War, The Roosevelts, and the forthcoming The Vietnam War, as well as 15th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, retired Air Force General Richard Myers, commemorating the 70th anniversary of the United States Air Force. Joining will be Tony-winning actor Joe Mantegna, Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields, celebrity chef & U.K. Royal Navy veteran Robert Irvine, with a musical performance by Chris Daughtry, video ‘shoutouts’ to our troops from Toby Keith, with many others to come.

The American Veterans Center inaugurated the National Memorial Day Parade in 2005, following a period of nearly 70 years in which Washington, DC – our nation’s capital and headquarters of our military – was without a parade on our military’s most sacred day. It has since grown into a fantastic tradition for Washington – and the entire viewing nation.

“We are honored to partner with Raycom Media to bring the National Memorial Day Parade to Americans across the country,” said James C. Roberts, president of the American Veterans Center. “The parade was created to help call attention to the true meaning of the holiday – honoring and remembering our fallen heroes, and commemorating the American spirit and the sacrifices of those soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve.”

Raycom Media stations serve the military in over 30 different communities, including all main branches and reaching more than half a million armed service members and civilian personnel.

“The National Memorial Day Parade is a powerful commemoration of the men and women who have given their lives for this nation, those who serve or have served our nation,” said Pat LaPlatney, Raycom Media President and CEO. “It is our honor to join with the American Veterans Center to bring this event to our viewers.”

The National Memorial Day Parade airing on WBRC FOX6 will commence at the corner of Constitution Avenue and 7th Street, NW. It will proceed west down Constitution, ending just past the White House and the National World War II Memorial at 17th Street. Participants will pass by the nation’s monuments, memorials, and museums, and be greeted by hundreds of thousands of spectators waving their flags and cheering for our country’s heroes – all in honor of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

