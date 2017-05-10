Redistricting battle continues in AL

A lot of time and potentially a lot of tax dollars could be wasted in a battle over redrawing voting lines in Alabama.

An automated voice is reading a 539-page bill at length as a part of a filibuster by Alabama house Democrats to stall consideration of the Republican redistricting plan. It forced the legislature to adjourn at midnight and to resume the reading Thursday.

"it's very unfortunate, a slap in the face to the citizens of Jefferson County. It's slap in the face for the judiciary of the 11th Circuit," Rep. Juandalynn Givan said.

A federal court ordered the state legislature to draw voting lines after calling the old one flawed.

Givan and other Democrats contend the latest plan is still based on race and attempts to bring in outside lawmakers into Jefferson County who do not live in the county.

"They created another system of gerrymandering, stacking and packing the district along racial lines, which you can't do that," Givan said.

The delaying tactic is expected to resume Thursday but end eventually.

Republican lawmaker Jack Williams says the plan will clear the legislature.

"I think this plan will fly. It's going to pass Thursday. I think it will stand up to the questions the court may have," Williams said.

The legislature is under a deadline to get a new plan back to federal court.

Democrats are convinced the court will not like the plan and it will drag out legal cost to Alabama taxpayers.

