Bill mandating insurance coverage for autism clears big hurdle

A bill to provide insurance coverage to parents of children with autism cleared a big hurdle Wednesday.

It came out of committee but it was watered down to exempt small business and limit the age of those it covers. Parents of children with autism don't trust insurance companies will any provide coverage without a mandate.

Late Tuesday, Blue Cross Blue Shield sent a letter to a legislative leader saying the insurance company would voluntarily provide coverage for therapy for autism without a mandate.

"Committed to providing coverage that is medically necessary for our customers diagnosed with autism that includes applied behavioral therapy for individuals 0-16," said Terry Kellogg, BCBS' CEO.

James Gallini, the father of a 13-year-old girl with autism says he is wary of such an offer.

"Why have they been fighting us for three months? Why haven't they been negotiating with us," Gallini said.

Vestavia Hills Representative Jack Williams said his mandate bill needs to pass because it includes coverage for those 19 years and older.

"We have reasonable caps. They don't have that it would be incumbent on the senate to move forward with legislation," Williams said.

Williams also points out the Blue Cross offer does not cover teachers or parents in the public sector.

Gallini said if the legislature derails the mandate legislation it will anger a lot of parents and voters.

"You know I would like to take a figurative flame thrower to that place and just cleanse it. You know because of the backroom deals. we are dealing with children here." Gallini said.

