FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms return on Friday

Expect some hot temperatures this afternoon with highs around 90 degrees. We will not break any records, but temperatures will still be around 10 degrees above average. The sky will be clear Wednesday night with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Clouds will increase by Thursday afternoon and evening. The sky will be cloudy Thursday night with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for some rain and periods of heavy rain in the forecast on Friday. While it is possible we could see a few showers early Friday, I think most of the thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening. These storms will fire up ahead of a cool front and track from northwest to southeast across the state. The severe weather threat is very low, but a few storms could become briefly strong with gusty winds and small hail. The most active time for thunderstorms will be from 3pm until 8pm Friday. These storms should clear the area by early Saturday.

Mother's Day Weekend: We'll see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with temperatures in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s with more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will reach the lower 80s. The weekend should be very comfortable for any outdoor plans you may have.

Sunshine will continue through early next week.

