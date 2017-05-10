Man shot, killed in Collegeville - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man shot, killed in Collegeville

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Josh Newton/WBRC) (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police responded to a deadly shooting on Wednesday morning.

Lt. Sean Edwards says a black male was fatally shot on 31st Avenue North in the Collegeville area.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly