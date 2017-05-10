BL Harbert “Forge Your Future” program underway in Homewood

BL Harbert International is hiring. $34 an hour is a respectable salary, and it’s up for grabs in the construction industry.

“Right now, I need 30. And, that can change two months from now. I might need 200. I might need 300. That’s domestically. The company is also international. International might need up to 300," said Shealan Layfield of BL Harbert International.

Layfield walks with students around a Homewood project, which is part of BL Harbert’s “Forge Your Future” program. The program connects industry veterans with those who want to work, like Elliott Stevens.

“I like working with my hands. And, you know, I’d rather be outside doing stuff like this instead of in an office," said Stevens.

Stevens is in high school and graduates in May. Lisa Smith is at Jefferson State Community College and still has about a year to go before she finishes, but she knows there’s a job once she gets that degree.

“They’re just actually waiting on us. Like the guy was saying, he was waiting on us. He was waiting on this guy to turn 18,” said Smith.

Less than 11 percent of workers on construction sites are women, but Layfield says Smith and other woman have a certain advantage.

“Oh, they’re good at many. They’re good at all of them. But, one thing I have found, just my opinion, I see [women] being a lot better at welding. They’re great welders. Getting the women in the workforce is something that we really need to be focused on," said Layfield.

Layfield says it’s important to get more people involved in the industry overall because not many people are learning a true skill.

